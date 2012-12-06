Online Reputation Management Services Company Reputation Champ Offering Plans Starting as Low as $99

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Reputation Champ, the online reputation management services specialists, have just announced that they have begun offering plans for individuals and businesses for as low as $99 a month with no start-up fee. The specialists of the Internet reputation management company are experts at repairing, monitoring, and building online reputations for businesses and individuals.



In the Internet age, reputations can be ruined in an instant with false or erroneous online information or reviews. While many people and businesses have turned to the reputation management experts at Reputation Champ to protect their reputation, many others have yet to make the move fearing the potential costs. Now, Reputation Champ is offering plans as low as $99 with no startup fee. “Traditionally, we don’t list prices on our website because every situation is different,” said Reputation Champ Co-Founder Ryan Dowd. “By offering our reputation management plans starting as low as $99, we want to show that this extremely important service can be inexpensive.”



Reputation Champ specialists are experts at identifying negative search results and pushing back. Their Internet reputation repair service suppresses negative content from Google, Yahoo, Bing, and Ask.com as quickly as possible, and keeps it off. It is replaced with positive content about the client business. The company guarantees creation and ranking of at least 10 positive assets on the first three pages of Google, Yahoo, and Bing within the first 90 days of a repair plan start date or the client can cancel the service and receive a 100-percent refund.



Reputation Champ accomplishes this by gathering the keywords a client wants to control while performing their own keyword analysis to find what other searches result in negative content. They then create positive content with client collaboration to replace the negative content in search results, which is then disseminated through many outlets such as online news, blogs, profiles, social media, posts, and custom websites.



The new content’s popularity is boosted via backlink and social media reinforcement as well as Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Social Media Optimization (SMO) techniques. With years of experience in SEO, Reputation Champ can manage all aspects including link building, content for blog articles, press release submission, and social bookmarking.



Client-controlled web properties such as websites, social media profiles, review website listings and online directory listings are essential to online reputation management. The company utilizes social media monitoring to conduct reputation monitoring and track what is being said about a client to manage the responses, remove erroneous content and send legal warnings for defamation.



The Reputation Champ Online Reputation and Social Media Monitor dashboard searches all major social networks, video, photo, and hundreds of news and blog websites. Clients can create as many searches as they like, which run 24 hours a day with email alerts when a match is found. “While our plans start at just $99 with no startup fee, we also offer an opportunity to try our services for free for 30 days,” said Dowd. For more information, please visit http://reputationchamp.com/



About Reputation Champ

Reputation Champ is an Internet reputation management company that provides expert repair, monitoring, and building of online reputations. Their services include suppressing negative content and promoting positive content on search engines as well as monitoring reviews, ratings, and social websites like Facebook and Twitter. Reputation Champ's focus is to protect a company’s reputation so that the results can be measured by more clients and increased profitability.