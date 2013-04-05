Online Resource Helps Small Businesses Gain Instant Income

Newbury Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Often, a small business owner realizes that they are losing out on money that they could be making from their existing business. That shouldn’t be the case, and The Instant Income Planner demonstrates why.



Says Switzer, “Business owners spend a lot of time, effort and money to get where they are today. Oftentimes business owners use their own money into starting and investing in their business. Not to mention, these small business owners have hired employees or established outsource relationships.”



The point is, many business owners spend time and money developing their product or service, and those costs multiply every day of the year when business owners spend even more time and money advertising, selling and delivering their product or service.



Switzer continues “Along the way - without even knowing it – business owners have created something besides their product offerings. What they have created are marketable assets.



Marketable assets are those that don’t necessarily show up on an inventory or balance sheet. Assets like customer lists, relationships with suppliers, advertising calendars, Internet presence, knowledge of key employees, the sales pitch the company’s salespeople use, and the list goes on.”



These uncommon but important marketable assets can help business owners make the income they’ve been wanting – instantly. The Instant Income Planner will show people the dozens of simple strategies that can turn idle inventory, excess capacity, key relationships and planned expenditures into significantly more revenue - with virtually no additional effort.



This important business program will show its users:



- How to sell more to current customers

- How to reactivate and gain the interest of past customers

- How to generate new customers at no cost to the business

- Information on increasing prices

- Tips on how to lower costs

- How to get others to do the company’s marketing



Janet Switzer of Instant Income is sharing ideas and strategies, along with her guide of specific tactics that people can follow to start generating extra income right away. Best of all, it's free - all you need to do is sign up for her FREE Instant Income Planner by clicking here now. Learn more about the program by visiting www.instantincome.com.



About Janet Switzer

Janet Switzer is a New York Times bestseller and the author of Instant Income: Strategies That Bring In the Cash for Small Businesses, Innovative Employees and Occasional Entrepreneurs. She offers two free guides, the Instant Income New Business Planner for insuring long-term growth and the Instant Income 10-Day Turnaround Program, detailing day-by-day action steps for bringing in emergency cash in just 10 days.



In addition, Switzer has been the behind-the-scenes income strategist for celebrity entrepreneurs like Chicken Soup for the Soul's Jack Canfield and others for more than 20 years. But her favorite clients, she says, have always been "solo entrepreneurs"—those without employees, usually working out of their home and, according to Switzer, able to benefit immediately from even the smallest increase in revenue.



The book, Instant Income®, details 35 strategies that help small businesses and self-employed people earn emergency cash from existing customers, through joint promotions with other local businesses, using highly responsive advertising techniques, in the sales department, via the Internet, and even by selling "overlooked" assets like obsolete inventory or valuable industry knowledge.



