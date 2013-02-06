Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by ACI Worldwide

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCC) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by ACI Worldwide to acquire Online Resources Corporation for $3.85 per NASDAQ:ORCC share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:ORCC shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCC) prior to January 30, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ORCC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Online Resources Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:ORCC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On January 30, 2013, ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) and Online Resources (NASDAQ: ORCC) announced that they have entered into a transaction agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, ACI Worldwide will acquire Online Resources in an all cash transaction for $3.85 per share.



However, given that shares of Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCC) traded in 2011 as high as $7.01 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:ORCC stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Online Resources Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Online Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCC) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $149.51 million in 2010 to $154.68 million in 2011. For the first three quarters in 2012 Online Resources Corporation reported a combined 9 months Revenue of $123 million with a 9 months Net Income of $6.70 million.



