Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Online Retail Market in India 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Online retailing is the process of buying and selling products and services online. Sellers that sell their products online either maintain their own websites or operate through other web portals. Until recently, there were very few online retailing vendors in India, but today, buyers can find numerous web portals that offer products across various categories.



Analysts forecast the Online Retail market in India will grow at a CAGR of 55.67 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Online Retail market in India in terms of GMV sales and examines areas such as the scale, growth and shares. The Online Retail market in India can be segmented into six categories: Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Consumer Electronics & Electricals, Books & Stationery, Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care & Furnishings, and Others.



Key Vendors



- Flipkart



- Snapdeal



- Myntra



- Jabong



Other Prominent Vendors







- 99labels.com



- Babyoye.com



- Cromaretail.com



- Fashionandyou.com



- Firstcry.com



- futurebazaar.com



- Hamaramall.com



- Homeshop18.com



- Infibeam.com



- Koovs.com



- Naaptol.com



- Shopclues.com



- Shopping.indiatimes.com



- Shopping.rediff.com



- Shopperstop.com



- Yepme.com



- Yebhi.com



- Zivame.com



- Zovi.com



Key Market Driver



- Increased Internet Penetration.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Lack of Infrastructure.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Growing Trend of Touch-and-feel Comfort through Virtual Trial Rooms.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156864/online-retail-market-in-india-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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