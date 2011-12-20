Online Retailer DickAnthonyLtd.com Now Offering Free Tailoring for Online Buyers

Canandaigua, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- While it’s not unusual to see free shipping from online retailers, free alterations usually isn’t the norm. Online retailer DickAnthonyLtd.com is hoping to change that – at least when it comes to men’s clothing. The downtown Canandaigua, New York, based storefront employs a full-time, in-house tailor to provide free customer alterations for both offline and online customers. The catch? There is none, provided the clothes are purchased from DickAnthonyLtd.com.



“We’ve been in business for more than 36 years,” said Todd Anthony, Internet manager of DickAnthonyLtd.com. “We know first-hand that one size doesn’t always fit all. If you need a size 36 waist taken in to a 35, there’s a place in our website shopping cart where you can leave alteration requests. All alterations are free, with the exception of suspender buttons. They only cost $5, which is still a steal when compared to a local drycleaner.”



DickAnthonyLtd.com features a wide selection of men’s casual and dressy attire, from brands like, Haggar, Ralph Lauren Polo, Bimini Bay, Enro, Pendleton, Tommy Bahama and many others. They carry pants, shirts, sweaters, shorts, suits and blazers in regular men’s sizes, as well as attire for big and tall men.



“We have a lot return customers because of the free alterations offer,” said Anthony. “Customers know they’re going to get great customer service and a perfect fit whether they order offline or online. Not all men’s clothing stores can make that promise because most simply haven’t been around as long as we have.”



To see what Dick Anthony Limited has in stock, visit their site at (http://www.dickanthonyltd.com/servlet/StoreFront).



About Dick Anthony Limited

Dick Anthony Limited is a Canandaigua, New York, based offline-turned-online retailer that has been in business for more than 36 years. The family owned storefront specializes in men’s attire, ranging from men’s casual shirts and men’s casual pants to dress shirts and pants. They have an in-house tailor and provide free alterations, even on Internet orders. Their offline store can be found at 166 S. Main Street in downtown Canandaigua. The online store can be found at (http://www.dickanthonyltd.com). They can also be reached toll-free at 1-888-419-0609.