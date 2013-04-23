Online Retailer Offers Furniture for Cats at Great Prices

West-Vlaanderen, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Scratch Post Store, an online retailer which sells furniture for cats, is offering all of their products at great prices. This online store sells litter boxes, scratching posts, and other furniture that are specifically designed for cats.



All of the products of Scratch Post Store can be found inside their website. The website of Scratch Post Store is fairly simple and easy to navigate. There are only 5 tabs at the top which lists different categories of products. They have very limited selections but make up for it by using only the best quality materials to make all of their products sturdy and durable. They have a great selection of cheap cat tree which is made out of wood and faux fur. The posts are covered by natural sisal rope which will not break even if the cat scratches the post several times in a day. Their selection of scratch posts for cats is 32 inches high and is made out of sisal rope which inspires the cat to scratch. The 32 inches in height is more than enough for the cat to stretch vertically while using the scratch post. They also have different designs for scratch posts for owners who wish to use the scratch posts as home decorations. There is a scratch post known as dream curl which doubles as a toy and sleeping area for the cat. All of their cat furniture are very easy to assemble and hardly requires any skill to put together. The manual that comes with the products is very easy to understand and details each step carefully.



Scratch Post Store is an online retailer of furniture and accessories for cats. The online retailer is a partner of Amazon Associates meaning that all transactions are processed through Amazon. The website is a collaboration of several Amazon Associates who sell items made specifically for cats.



About Scratch Post Store

We offer a wide range of cat furniture . From beds to scratch posts . As the biggest cat lovers we also provide the biggest discounts so you can save alot of money if you buy from us .



