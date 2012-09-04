Online Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016 New

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Canadean’s, Online Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016 contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a category level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.



Summary

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market research covering the Online Retailers market in Asia-Pacific. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and category level. "Online Retailers in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Asia-Pacific, making it an essential tool for companies active across Asia-Pacific retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.



Scope

- Overview of the Online Retailers market in Asia-Pacific.

- Analysis of the Online Retailers market and its categories including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016.

http://www.reportstack.com/product/87854/online-retailers-in-asia-pacific-databook-to-2016.html