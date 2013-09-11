Online Seller for Michael Kors Handbags Launches New Website

Anhui, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- People should know that the Michael Kors is the first designer brands which has been first appeared in the market of United States over the past few years. The design style of MK is simple and comfortable. This kind of style could also have the significant American style. Compared to high-end luxury brands such as Hermes and LV, the Michael Kors products such as cheap Michael Kors handbags is one kind of light luxury brand. The price of this brand could be accepted by most of ordinary people. Today, the editor from website www.googbusiness.com would let people know more about the developing history and record about this famous luxury brand.



In 1978, the 19 -year-old Michael Kors had began his career as a designer and he had learned the design course in FIT which is the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. In 1981, the luxury department store which name is Bergdorf Goodman in New Yorkhad given their one order to Michael. This was the beginning of the Michael Kors brand. At the same year, the Michael Kors products such as cheap Michael Kors handbags had also appeared in the luxury stores such as Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.



From the information of website www.googbusiness.com which is the best online supplier for diesel jeans cheap Michael Kors handbags, in 90 years, Michael Kors had successfully attracted the attention of the French luxury goods group which named is LVMH. He had become the brand's creative director of Celine brand. At this time, the LVMH had bought one third shares of Michael Kors brand. In 2003, Michael Kors had left Celine and began to establish his personal branding.



In 2004, the company had saw the development opportunity of light luxury market and then the introduction of Vice-line brand which name is MICHAEL has also been regarded as the main part of the company's development. The products of MICHAEL series have included the female handbag such as cheap Michael Kors handbags, shoes, and clothing series. These products have been sold in the lifestyle stores and some other department stores. In addition, the company has also operated another Vice-line brand which name is KORS Michael Kors. The KORS mainly include the footwear and clothing.



Currently, the business of MK business has also been focused on the market of cheap rayban sunglasses accessories and footwear. The 62.3 percent of MK's total sales volume in 2011 has been already focused on accessories such as cheap Michael Kors handbags, leather products, footwear, watches, jewelry, eyewear and perfumes. This would be the smarter action of this company.



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