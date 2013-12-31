Online SEO Marketing for Physicians Launched by SEO 1 Medical: Uses Pay-Per-Performance Model

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- A Pay-per-Performance medical marketing service has been introduced by SEO 1 Medical. Healthcare professionals can benefit from these online marketing services as the company has specialized tools for benchmarking performance. Even after substantial changes to Google’s search algorithms, SEO Medical provides just the solution for doctors requiring a search engine optimization consultant. The company even offers a money back guarantee if clients don’t see the increased visibility promised.



Major changes include Google’s Panda and Penguin updates, while others have been made under the radar as well. This has provided many challenges for healthcare professionals over the past couple of years. Medical websites which were once prominent are now nowhere to be seen. The algorithmic changes have made the timeframe to optimize pages even longer.



“Until now, physicians had to sign up for a period of 12 months before actually assessing the optimization process. The SEO companies on their part offered no guaranties and this created a trust deficit and we want to fill that gap,” said Rodney Brooke of SEO 1 Medical.



Doctors commit to 12 months of service, during when things can change dramatically. With the money back guarantee, SEO 1 Medical ensures a physicians SEO campaign will increase the rankings for doctors’ and physicians’ websites and related pages no questions asked. Google can certainly change things up within that time frame, without notice. SEO 1 Medical is confident its techniques and processes will lead to results, while clients no longer have to guess what works and what doesn’t when optimizing their sites.



SEO 1 offers many different marketing services in one, including Pay-per-Click advertising, organic SEO, article marketing, press release distribution, local search, and optimization just for ranking on the top search engine – Google. It also provides social media marketing services geared toward popular media such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Its online reputation and web design services are useful for medical clients as well.



To learn more about SEO 1 Medical, its local online marketing for physicians , and the conditions of its money back guarantee, go to: www.seo-1medical.com



Contact:

Rodney Brooke

press@seo1medical.com

888-263-9434