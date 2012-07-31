Online Sepatu Releases Summer Collection Featuring Olympic Editions Shoes from Leading Brands

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Online-sepatu.com, one of Indonesia’ leading online retailer of shoes has released summer collection featuring Olympic edition shoes from brands like Adidas, Emerica, Fred Perry and Nike. This announcement follows company’s expansion plans made public last month when the company opened 10 more warehouses in South-East Asia and Asia-Pacific region.



Online Sepatu media representative Mr Yanagisawa said in a statement – “We have developed a robust network for sourcing and distribution of shoes in Indonesia. Expansion to world leading brands from local partners is an extension of the investments we have made over the past 2 years.” The sepatu online market is estimated to expand to $ 1 Billion by 2013 in Indonesia alone. With aggressive expansions by multiple online retailers e-commerce has finally arrived in Indonesia, observe market analysts.



As part of an introductory offer the site has also announced discount upto 33% on its new line of products till Aug, 27th. The site already features free shipping within Indonesia; another differentiating feature from other Toko Sepatu Online companies informs Mr Yanagisawa.



Market research has shown aggressive demand of sporting goods and merchandise around sporting events. A similar trend was observed during UEFA Champions league and a similar spike in demand of online shoes is expected with London Olympics. “We have signed exclusive deals with most prominent brands to market their Olympic Editions, providing a lot of choice to our customers. As a result we are expecting to double our customer base and revenue for this quarter” the company source said during the media interaction.



The site has also launched a lookbook feature, where customers can mix and match shoes with prominent colors and clothes. This feature has gone viral on Facebook and Twitter channels making Online Sepatu one of the leading Indonesian brands in Social media. The founders also announced the winners of contest ‘lucky shoe owners’ where participants wrote captions for their favorite Olympic edition shoes. “Building brand loyalty with social media has been our prime strategy for expansion and the results are all out there for people to see” said co-founders of Online Sepatu when asked to comment on their success in social media channels.



