Online Shopping for Certified Gemstones in Delhi by Bello Jewels India

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Looking for jewelry masterpieces offered at rock bottom prices? Bello Jewels pvt ltd is famous for their top-quality gemstones and gems jewelry designed to meet any kind of fashion taste. The company is regarded as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers to worldwide market of precious and semi-precious gemstones, necklaces, diamond and gold gemstone jewelry and 925-Sterling Silver gemstone jewelry. With these very promising articles, the company had recently launched their new and improved website to better serve their clients from all across the world including USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Euro and Asia Continents. Online shopping for jewelries has never been this kind of easy and fast with Bello Jewels’ website. Plus, the website is designed to provide a safe shopping experience for every client and is fully integrated with paypal. The zodiac birthstones and gemstone jewelry wholesale products are famous among people who look for high-quality jewelry pieces, but consider buying them for wholesale prices.



Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd India is dedicated to create one-of-a-kind precious stones jewelry collection inspired by the rich Indian tradition and culture. Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, certified precious stones and tanzanites are seldom used in making their unique designs. The unique craftsmanship of Indians is definitely showcased through the jewelries they design and make. Each jewelry maker is committed to focus on intricate details matched with contemporary designs that can top notch among other jewelry products in the country. The loose gems and certified birthstones are cut to fit all age groups and conveys that sophisticated fashion statement once worn. However, the wholesale prices may vary depending on the jewelry collection ordered, but it comes with free shipping worldwide. The worldwide delivery offered by Bello Jewels includes all regions in the USA, Australia and Europe. And because the company values fast and reliable services, the clients can expect the goods to be delivered the soonest time possible. Bello Jewels accept payments via Bank Wire, Paypal, Credit Cards, and Money Order.



For interested clients, you may visit Bello Jewels Online Website at http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/.