Online Shopping Habits of Business Executives in Europe, 2012-2013: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Online Shopping Habits of Business Executives in Europe, 2012-2013 is a new report by Canadean that analyzes business executive trends in online retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report provides a comprehensive overview of online business executive visits and percentage contribution at online retail stores in 2012 including the average expenditure at online retail stores. Moreover, the report analyzes the purchasing trends based on business executives buying behavior and also identifies the significance of websites and electronic devices used for online purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products categories preferred by the business executives through mobile shopping. Additionally, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote online retailing and identifies the most important business executive concerns for purchasing at online stores. This report not only grants access to the opinions and behavior of business executives, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender and annual income.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of European business executives. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of business executive trends in online retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behavior of online business executives, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in online retail stores and necessary developments for better business executive footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender and annual income.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



The average European business executive expenditure per visit to online retail stores is US$79.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



'24X7 shopping', 'offers at competitive price' and 'comparative prices' are the significant reasons behind the growth in demand in online retailing.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Key Features and Benefits



Projects opinions and purchasing behavior of business executives and examines their expectations of total expenditure in online retail stores and necessary developments for better business executive footfall. Reveals the average European business executives expenditure per visit to online retail stores. Uncover key challenges and opportunities in shopping at online retail stores and identify the key actions required to overcome the challenges. Perceive the significance of planned and impulsive buying behaviors at online retail stores. Identify key product categories purchased at online retail stores based on their shopping frequency.



Key Market Issues



Overall, 43% of business executives stated that their 'planned' online purchases ranged up to '81% and above', while 50% of business executives declared that their 'impulsive' purchases are '20% and below'. In total, 89% of European business executives mostly favor 'multi-brand websites' for online shopping. In addition, 'single brand websites' and 'auction sites' are other popular types with 49% and 48% using these respectively. Highest percentage of use, 'desktop computer', 'Laptop or Netbook', 'Tablet PC or iPad' and 'mobile phone (Smartphone)' to research and purchase a product online. Business executives identified 'unable to assess the product', 'insecure financial transactions' and 'unprepared to pay delivery costs' as the critical factors that prevent them from shopping online. Business executives 'always' verify key attributes such as 'price', 'features', 'delivery modes', and 'special offers', while researching a product online. Conversely, 'after-sales service' and 'return policy' are rarely observed.



Key Highlights



'Online retailing', 'department stores' and 'hypermarkets, supermarkets and hard-discounters' are the top three retail channels for shopping as identified by the business executives. The survey reveals that 35% of business executives spend between 'US$51-100' per visit for shopping online, while 34% spend between 'US$21-50' per visit. In total, 38% of business executives acknowledged that they 'always' prefer 'search engines' as the initial start point for online product research and purchasing. 'Music, video and entertainment', 'books, news and stationery' and 'food and grocery' are the principal product categories about which they research online at least 'once a week or more'. Most of the business executives plan to change their online retailer for purchasing 'electrical and electronics', 'sports and leisure' and 'home and garden products'.



