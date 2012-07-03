Online Shopping Information Website TheUKShoppingDirectory.co.uk Celebrates One Year Anniversary

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The UK Shopping Directory website recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 28, 2012. The online shopping website has been set up to help UK Internet users find online retailers that they can trust when shopping online.



While online shopping has become De rigueur for UK shoppers, vetting the online experience of each retailer had become problematic for many and potentially disastrous for others.



For the past year, uncertainty has been taken out of the equation with the help of the online retailer information website TheUKShoppingDirectory.co.uk. The website finds the top UK online retailers that consumers can trust and gives them the essential information that they need to know about each one. The website recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, which has been marked by the overwhelming support of UK shoppers. “We couldn’t have asked for a better first year as UK shoppers have overwhelmingly shown their love for what we provide,” said a shopping directory representative.



With more than 40 retailers covering every type of product, consumers can learn all they need to know about shopping online from these retailers before they shop. Everything from clothing, fashion items and department stores to electronic appliances, electronics, home improvement and home furnishings is represented. Shoppers can even find online supermarkets, pharmacy, health and beauty, mobile phones, travel services, record stores, computers, event and concert tickets as well as books.



Many of the UK's biggest names and best kept secrets are represented such as Ambrose Wilson, Comet, House of Fraser, JD Williams, Maplin electronics, Tesco Direct and many more. International household names like IKEA, QVC and Ticketmaster are also on the list.



Consumers are given a detailed history of the online retailer, its position in the marketplace, their areas of specialization, shopping experiences, discounts, specials and other consumer added information. Additionally, shoppers will find out about the website’s layout and navigation, checkout and payment options, delivery options and their history of fulfillment as well as what they see as making them successful in the marketplace. “We have carefully vetted every retailer that is featured on this website in order to provide shoppers with all of the information that they need to know to make their online shopping experience enjoyable as well as time and cost effective,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.theukshoppingdirectory.co.uk/



About the UK Shopping Directory

TheUKShoppingDirectory.co.uk has been set up to help UK Internet shoppers find online retailers that they can trust when shopping online. The website helps people find the best shopping deals available from a wide range of retailers. Every retailer that is featured on the website has been carefully researched in order to provide detailed information on all aspects of the shopping, surfing and buying experience for consumers.