Online Shopping Market - Comparative Analysis 2025 : Alibaba, Wal-Mart, Apple, Costco Wholesale

The global online shopping market is gaining tremendously from the significant rise in the disposable income the middle class consumers across the world. The continuous increase in the number of working people, who lack time for physical shopping, is another important factor that is influencing the growth of the worldwide market for online shopping.



The rising user base of smartphones and increasing penetration of Internet has been catalyzing growth in the global market for online shopping too. The introduction of mobile app versions of e-commerce sites has made a remarkable difference to the overall shopping experience of consumers, providing a strong boost to its popularity.



With ample of new players joining the league every day, the global online shopping market has become extremely competitive and fragmented. Amazon, with its loyal consumer base, leads the way. With its ambitious Amazon Marketplace project, it is likely to retain its position in the years to come. Other prominent players in this market are Alibaba, Wal-Mart, Apple, Costco Wholesale, CVS, Flipkart, Target, Bestbuy, Newegg, and Ebay.



