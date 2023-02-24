Online Silent Auctions Market May See a Big Move

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Silent Auctions Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Silent Auctions market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



32auctions (United States), SilentAuctionBiz.com Inc (Canada), OneCause, Inc (United States), Double the Donation (United States), ClickBid (United States), 24Fundraiser (United States), Accelevents (United States), DonorPerfect (United States), Auction & Event Solutions (AES Corporate Holdings, LLC) (United States), GiveSmart (Community Brands Intermediate, LLC) (United States), Arreva LLC (United Kingdom), Bid & Hammer (India).



Online silent auctions are the auction bidding carried out in online platforms, with the growing digitalization and need for urgent fundraising activities for helping people is boosting the online silent auctions market. The online silent auctions help donors to bid directly from their mobile device, computers or tablet providing convenience and wide reach to the people. It also generates more funds than the offline one as in the digital platform the participation of people is higher.



by Type (English Auctions, Reverse Auctions, Penny Auctions, Dutch Auctions, First-Price Sealed-Bid Auctions, Others), Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises)



Market Trends:

- Emerging Fundraising Activities Online

- Increasing Social Media Online Silent Auctions



Opportunities:

- Growing Awareness About the Online Silent Auctions

- Surging Demand for the Online Silent Auctions with the Growing Digitalization in Developing Nations



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Participation and Reach of Mobile Bidding Auctions

- Demand for Instant and Convenience Outbid Activities Digital Platform



On 12th August 2020, Arreva, the trusted advisor and thought leader in an all-in-one, cloud-based, fundraising, and donor relationship management software for nonprofits announced that it has acquired MaestroSoft, a leading provider of auction, event management, Text2Bid virtual and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund text-based mobile giving software. The acquisition is part of Arreva's strategy to help nonprofits with what's working now, in a rapidly changed and increasingly virtual and online fundraising landscape, through purposeful technology and relentless dedication to their success.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



