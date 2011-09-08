Online Slots Tournament Proves Lucrative at Wonder Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2011 -- Wonder Bingo is renowned for its strong social gaming experience and friendly community but that’s not the only thing that is turning heads at the moment. Mad About Bingo can bring news of a new Wonder Slots Tournament where the jackpot is reaching colossal heights.



Wonder Bingo has become somewhat of a hotspot for online bingo fans looking for something different. The latest tournament to be launched on the site looks to excite the many new players joining.



Thanks to the sheer amount of prizes which are being given away, this tournament is fast becoming a popular choice. Players can enjoy all their favourite slots games and still win fantastic prizes. Recently, there has been a flurry of players walking away with big prizes and there is no strings attached to taking part in these games.



Wonder Bingo has used the latest technology when creating the slots so the graphics are dazzling and engaging whilst the games are fun to play. Slots are simple to play which is great news for all players looking for an easy win. Plus, the jackpot prize increases until someone wins it.



Those looking for even more exciting games may be interested in the Spin to Win promotion which can be played daily. The game is free to play and those who return day after day are given extra spins and more time to play.



To take advantage of all the games available at Wonder Bingo or to read more about the promotions, simply click here.