Online Soccer Stores Offer Authentic Soccer Jerseys

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Football is one of the most favorite sporting events for millions of people across the globe. This is one of the most exciting sporting events that can make their fans go crazy about the game. Fans of soccer game would love to show their affection by wearing their favorite team’s jerseys, logos, badges and other collectables. Now thanks to the online soccer stores like Soccer plus, fans can buy authentic soccer jerseys, shoes and other collectables conveniently.



Whenever there is a soccer tournament or league, fans would love to encourage their team by wearing similar jerseys. With the growing fan number, the demand for soccer jerseys and other collectables is increasing. Earlier very few fans use to wear soccer T-shirts. But now every fan of football game can wear authentic jerseys and collectables without any hindrance. Today the market of soccer stores is growing at rapid pace.



One of the major advantages with online stores is that they provide huge quantity of inventory. Fans can buy soccer collectables starting from jerseys, soccer accessories like badges, captain arm bands, T-shirts with names and numbers, field gloves, flags, hats, jackets, leisure wear, scarves, stocks, etc. They provide complete range of branded footwear including major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Adizero etc. at competitive prices. Customers can shop their favorite soccer collectables from various sections like latest products, features products, manufacturer, etc. Online stores offer convenient shopping experience with easy payment options. All the transactions done online are safe and secured as they are done through encrypted websites.



Soccer Plus is one such reputed online soccer store started in the year 1994. They have over 15 years of experience in dealing soccer collectibles. It is the first store that hit the online business segment. They serve their customers through authentic soccer collectables collected from across the globe. Mr. Josef, the owner of the store is an experienced player himself. He and some other likeminded fans collected thousands of soccer collectables including jerseys, shoes and badges with passion. This is one of the most reputed online soccer store that offer largest collection of soccer collectible in the world.



To order authentic soccer jerseys, logon to http://www.soccerplus.net or contact customer care number at 1 800 945 7291.



Media contact:

Josef Momjian

Owner

1640 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, California 91104

info@soccerplus.net

URL: http://www.soccerplus.net

Phone: (800) – 945 - 7291