Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Ocean Social Casino (United States), Greentube (Novomatic) (Austria), NetEnt (Sweden), Microgaming (United Kingdom), Videoslots (Malta), Quickspin (Sweden), Playtech plc (United Kingdom), Play'n Go (Sweden), International Game Technology PLC (United Kingdom), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), BetSoft (Malta).



Scope of the Report of Online Social Casino

Online social casino is web-based software or application that allows users to play casino games online with their online friends. It is becoming more popular among the youth in most of the developed countries as there is no risk of losing money or players don't get financial rewards or money to the winners.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Pokers, Slots, Bingo, Table Games, Others), Platform (Web-based, Mobile Apps), Operating System (Android, Windows, IOS)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Online Social Casino Games in Developed Countries

Growing Popularity of Casino Games among the Youth Population for Enjoyment or Entertainment



Market Trends:

Development of Innovative Online Social Games and Emerging Trend of 3D Slots and Interactive Casino Games



Opportunities:

High Growth of Social Game Applications Across the Globe Due to Increasing Number of Internet and Smartphone Users



Challenges:

Limited Social Interaction and High Transaction Fees by the Online Casino Game Providers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



