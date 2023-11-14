Online Social Media Content Moderation Market to See Booming Growth : Microsoft, Google, Cognizant, Accenture

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Social Media Content Moderation Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Social Media Content Moderation market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Google Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cognizant (United States), Amazon (United States), Cogito (United States), Lionbridge Ai (United States), Data Visor (United States), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Open Access Bpo (Philippines) , Magellan Solutions (Philippines), Besedo (Stockholm) , Wipro (India)



Scope of the Report of Online Social Media Content Moderation

Online Social media content moderation is the process of moderating the contents on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Tumbler etc. All types of offensive or objectionable contents like porn videos, explicit images or pictures are not suitable for the various age group. As soon as such contents are posted, a team content moderator, keep any eye on such content and remove them before it become viral and visible among other audience. Online social media moderators put down such unwanted contents with immediate effect on all social platforms. Online social media content moderation also aligned with the branding and helps achieve an overall business goal. Content moderation is the process of reviewing, screening, and filtering social media content related to the business. Interacting with the customers through social media is now an integral part of any business and online social media moderation plays an important role to spread a business-related thing properly among the customers.



On 17 June 2022, Discord Releases Automatic Content Moderation Tool to Support Its Overworked Mods. The Company Is Launching Automod, An Autonomous Keyword Filter It Says Will Moderators to Detect, Block, Or Receive Alerts of Harmful Messages in A Server. Discord Is Ramping Up Its Content Moderation Tools and Rolling Out Resources to Support Its Overworked Volunteer Moderators. The Company Is Also Expanding Its Premium Memberships Program, Which Allows Users to Set Up Paid Subscriptions for Their Servers.



The Policy Conversation About Online Content Moderation in The United States Starts with Section 230 Of the Communications Decency Act Of 1996 (CDA 230), Which Exempts Platforms from Liability for What Their Users Post, While Also Giving Them the Ability to Set Their Own Rules for Moderating Content and Thus Take Down Speech They Deem in Violation of Those Rules. CDA 230 Applies to Any Website or Service That Publishes Material Written by A Third Partyâ€"From Twitter and Other Social Media Platforms to Online Retailers Where Shoppers Can Post Reviews, To Community Blogs Where Neighbors Can Leave Comments. However, CDA 230 Does Not Provide Platforms with Blanket Immunity for All Content: It Does Not Exempt Platforms from U.S. Criminal or Copyright Laws, And They Can Be Held Liable Under Those Laws for Content Related to Sex Trafficking, Terrorism, And Copyright Violations.



On 29 October 2021, Microsoft Has Purchased Two Hat, A Content-Moderation Company with Which It Has Worked in The Past to Moderate Xbox Community Content, For an Undisclosed Amount. Microsoft And Two Hat Also Have Worked Together To Moderate Minecraft And MSN Content, As Well, According To Microsoft's October 29 Blog Post About The Two Hat Acquisition.

Microsoft Officials Framed The Acquisition As Being About Communities. Microsoft Has Talked Up Its Interest in Communities When Discussing Recent (And Recently Rumored but Not Completed) Acquisitions Including Mojang/Minecraft (Check), GitHub (Done), TikTok (Nope), Pinterest (Also Nope).



The Global Online Social Media Content Moderation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pre-Moderation, Post-Moderation, Reactive Moderation, Distributed Moderation, User Only Moderation), Social Media Monitor (Social Media Manager, Community Manager), Service (Social Media Monitoring, Comment Moderation, Image Moderation, Video Moderation, Other), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand of Real-Time Engagement, Communication, And Reaction Among Online Firms

- Enhancement Of Quality Management and Artificial Intelligence



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Visibility and High-Risk Content Violations

- Depth Insights into Violations of Companiesâ€™ Platform

- Introducing New Social Media Applications in Online Platform



Market Trend:

- Growth In Customers social media Uses and Analyzing Their Sentiments

- Collaborative Filter Approach Between Human and Computers



What can be explored with the Online Social Media Content Moderation Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Online Social Media Content Moderation Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Online Social Media Content Moderation

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



