Online Sports Betting Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2023: William Hill, Bet365, Flutter Entertainment, Betsson AB

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- AMA Market Intelligence has recently released a research publication on the Global Online Sports Betting Market, which breaks down major business segments and analyses wider geographical regions to provide a comprehensive analysis of market data. The study presents a balanced combination of qualitative and quantitative information on the Online Sports Betting industry. The report provides valuable historical market size data (volume and value) from 2019 to 2023, and forecasts the market size until 2028. The report includes coverage of key and emerging players in the industry such as William Hill PLC (United Kingdom), Bet365 Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), Flutter Entertainment (Ireland), Betsson AB (Sweden), Entain (Isle of Man), The Stars Group Inc. (Canada), 888 Holdings PLC (Gibraltar), Sky Betting and Gaming (United Kingdom), Kindred Group PLC (Malta), GVC Holdings PLC (Isle of Man).



Scope of the Report of Online Sports Betting

Online gaming platforms are basically an online network that permits the players to gamble on different games such as gambling, money games, video games, poker, card games, slot games, blackjack, and many others. Sports betting has been online in Europe. The reason behind this is the ease of their laws and regulations that allowed them to bet most specifically on the English Premier League or just Soccer/Football as a whole. Online gaming is differed from online sports betting because in betting sites, bet and wager is typically held at a single place, and in online sports games, the game is held online on the club and then bets are placed accordingly.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Components (Software, Services), Game (Cybersports, Table Tennis, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Cricket, Boxing), Devices (Desktop, Mobile)



Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Startups

Development in Technology Such as Blockchain



Opportunities:

Growing Demand of Online Gambling in COVID-19 Pandemic Situation

Increasing Popularity of Virtual Sports Betting

Increasing in Disposable Income Among People in Emerging Markets



Market Drivers:

Development in the United States Sports Betting Market

Increase Penetration on Smart Phones

Increase in Number of Young Generations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Sports Betting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Sports Betting market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Sports Betting Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Online Sports Betting

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Sports Betting Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Sports Betting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Online Sports Betting Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



