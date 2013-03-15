Bitcasa Announces Infinite Storage for Just $69

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Bitcasa, the creator of infinite and secure storage across all devices, today announced due to overwhelming demand, it has extended its very special price of $69 until the end of March. This means, for a limited time, consumers can get the Bitcasa Infinite Drive for $69 for the first year. Sign up today at http://www.bitcasa.com/signup



Bitcasa allows you to:



- Free up space on your laptop and mobile devices.

- Instantly stream your media across all your devices.

- Backup any folder with one click; and any past version is available when you need it.

- In addition, Bitcasa is fully encrypted client-side, which means that unlike other services, no one else — not even Bitcasa employees — can access your data for any reason.



About Bitcasa

Founded by former Mastercard and Mozy employees and backed by top-tier investors, including Horizons Ventures, First Round, CrunchFund, Pelion Venture Partners, Samsung Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz, Bitcasa is redefining how consumers are storing and accessing their data. Bitcasa offers access to an Infinite Drive across all devices with support for iOS and Android, Web Access, Mac desktop, Windows Desktop and Windows RT. Users never have to worry about running out of disk space again. They can save, access, and share an unlimited number of documents, pictures, music, and movies from any device. Everything is encrypted locally and backed up in the cloud, so user data is always safe and secure. Download the Infinite Drive at www.bitcasa.com.