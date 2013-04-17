Online Store Announces Release of New Products

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Modellbaufiguren, an online store, has just announced the release of their new product line which complements the figurines that they are currently selling. The figurines found inside their store are completely unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.



Modellbaufiguren is primarily a figurine store which focuses on creating and designing scale models which have a certain theme. Some of the figurines found inside their online store have a war theme, architecture theme, and model railway figurines. Their figurines bring life to every scene by showing motion and action instead of just lifeless images. Their model train line up is one of the most diverse line ups found in any online store. They have models for G gauge, O gauge, HO gauge, N gauge, and Z gauge.



This means that all train model enthusiasts will surely find a figurine designed for their specific gauge. Companies will also benefit from visiting their online store seeing that they also manufacture figurines which have customized scales. These can be used in designing buildings or to simulate tactical plans during warfare. Going back to the model railroad line up, Modellbaufiguren sells their figurines either painted or unpainted. Many train model enthusiasts purchase the unpainted variety so that they are able to customize the figurines based on the theme of their railroad set. This online store accepts payments through a variety of methods including Paypal, credit card, and bank deposits.



About Modellbaufiguren

Modellbaufiguren has been delivering figurines to their customers for many years now. Customers are able to order from their online store using one of four languages: English, Spanish, German, and French.



