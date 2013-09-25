Online Store Features High Quality Chinese Products at Affordable Rates

Xiang Gang, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Idealmalls is the first Hong Kong based Taobao agent. Its chief objective is to offer http://www.idealmalls.com Taobao Agent Services in English so that buyers outside China might be able to connect with Taobao sellers. Idealmalls provides these services as an online retailer in supplying a variety of items that range from clothes and shoes to electrical hardware items.



The website features a comprehensive catalogue that offers extensive product detail and colorful photographs to give customers the clearest and most realistic idea of the particular product on sale. Customers have the option to browse through the website's immense collection by viewing the products according to the categories provided. The list include categories such as Apparel, Shoes, Musical Instruments, Fashion Accessories, Electronics, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, Sports and Outdoor, Computer and Networking, Toys and Games, Car and Motorcycle, Hardware and Tools and Chinese Culture Street that features products unique to China. In addition, customers have the option to locate specific items of their choice by typing in the particular keyword into the search engine offered on the website.



As a business based in China, Idealmalls specializes in providing high quality Chinese products at competitive prices. The website is especially popular for it replica Chinese handbags. Customers can view the bags offered either by popularity, price, or seller credit. They can further filter their search according to gender, style, texture, type, and color, among a number of other options.



Idealmalls prides itself on offering excellent customer support service. The website features a live chat support facility to clear any china wholesale doubts or questions that customers may have while browsing through the website¡¯s collection. In addition, there is an FAQ section to clear any basic and non specific doubts that customers may have in regard to shipping and payment.



The website also showcases a section on news related articles that pertain to the services offered through Idealmalls. These include articles with titles such as Mail Delivery Services of Speed post to Italy, New version, Information of Fashion Footwear to match Miniskirt, and Handbags storage tips.



The online store aims to provide the best service possible in supplying superior Chinese products on an international scale. As the website claims, Idealmalls is one of the few online Chinese retailers that eliminate the communication and payment difficulties associated with online shopping.



To know more about purchasing high quality replica Chinese handbags and other superior Chinese products visit http://www.idealmalls.com/



About Idealmalls

Idealmalls is an online retailer that is geared to provide high quality Chinese products at competitive rates. Idealmalls is the first Hong Kong china musical instructment based Taobao agent. It aims to offer Taobao Agent Services in English to connect overseas buyers with Taobao sellers.



Media Contact:

Idealmalls

Address: Idealmalls Company, 5/F, 157 Sai Yeung Choi Street North, Hong Kong

Email: sales@idealmalls.com

Website: http://www.idealmalls.com/