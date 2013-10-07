Online Store Offers Helmets, Jackets, Saddle Bags, and Other Motorcycle Gifts and Accessories

Bayshore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Motorcycle Gifts Warehouse is a website that features the finest motorcycle gifts and accessories. All items, from jewelry, half-face, kids, modular, moto x, novelty, open-face, and polo helmets, unique metal gifts, and sunglasses to denim jackets, men’s and ladies’ biker tops and vests, and neoprene face masks, are made with quality. Biking enthusiasts are invited to check out its display.



Motorcycle Products for Men and Lady Bikers



- Belt buckles

- Biker signs

- Chaps, covers, and hats

- Flags and mounts

- Jewelry

- Ladies and men’s jackets

- Metal gifts

- Motorcycle helmets

- Neoprene face masks

- Patches

- Pins

- Saddle bags

- Seat cushions

- Sissy bar bags

- Tool bags

- Tops and vests for bikers



A large selection of customized accessories for motorcycle is offered by Motorcycle Gifts Warehouse. Any motorcycle gear may be ordered depending on personal needs. Apparels come in various colors and designs. Some are even embroidered with particular patterns. For helmets, a sizing chart is provided.



Store Policies



Motorcycle Gifts Warehouse accommodates customer complaints and allows returns and exchanges. Should a purchased motorcycle gift or accessory be found damaged during shipping, in an incorrect size, or if the customer changed preference, it will be replaced or refunded. Provided that it is reported within 14 days of receipt, the request will be considered valid. Also, in the case of multiple orders with one being out of stock, shipping will be split between carriers to deliver the motorcycle items on a timely manner.



International Shipping



Though based in New York and primarily open to US customers, Motorcycle Gifts Warehouse also caters to anyone looking to purchase the best motorcycle gears and accessories outside the US. Customers worldwide are welcome to shop. After orders have been requested and payments have been made through PayPal, items will be shipped within 1-5 business days using Bongo International.



Contact Details

Address: Motorcycle Gifts Warehouse

1021 Carll Drive

Bayshore, New York

11706

Phone: 631 328 3612

Website: http://motorcyclegiftswarehouse.com