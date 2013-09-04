Online Success Training Released by Mind Movies Co-Founder Natalie Ledwell

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Personal development company Mind Movies announced today that Co-Founder and Law of Attraction Guru Natalie Ledwell will host a series of special free Online Success Training Events – “Put Your Success on Auto Pilot.”



During the “Put Your Success on Auto Pilot” training, you will learn the barriers that hold 99% of people back from achieving their dreams, the biggest secret to success, how to “train your brain” for success and how to remove limiting beliefs for good. You will also come away with an action plan for achieving your goals.



Seating is extremely limited for this free event. Registrants receive a free gift (valued at $67) after signing up at http://www.mindmovies.com/mm_matrix/transform_your_life.php?25408



Ledwell states, “There’s no better feeling than helping people achieve more abundance and success in all areas of their life. The strategies Ledwell will be teaching on ‘Put Your Success on Auto Pilot’ has helped thousands of people reach their goals by simply changing the way that they think.”



In addition to Ledwell, the live event will feature Morry Zelcovitch, one of the only certified brain entrainment engineers in the world.



For more information on how you can reach new levels of success: http://www.mindmovies.com?25408



About Natalie Ledwell

Natalie Ledwell is a Law of Attraction evangelist who is fulfilling her mission to positively impact the lives of people every day. Ledwell and her partners co-founded Mind Movies, first launching the digital vision board creation tool Mind Movies and later, Mind Movies Matrix and other online courses and coaching programs. She is the author of the book “Never in Your Wildest Dreams” which utilizes cutting edge multi-media functions to help readers bring the full power of the Law of Attraction into their lives.



About Mind Movies

Founded in 2008, Mind Movie’s mission is to help empower people from all over the world to visualize their goals and manifest their greatest dreams and desires. Mind Movies has touched the lives of over 1.3 million people around the world and is headquartered in downtown San Diego, California.