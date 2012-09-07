Online Sweetshop Introduces 50 New Sweets to Beat the Back to School Blues

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- To sugar the pill of the school holidays finishing, leading British Online Sweetshop www.AQuarterOf.co.uk is adding 50 new sweets to its range.



Owner Michael Parker remembers "When I was young, in the 1970's, it seemed like lots of shops started putting up the 'Back To School' banners almost as soon as the school holidays had begun. So we're doing the opposite, giving everyone a bit of good news just as the summer break comes to an end'.



Launched in 2002, a quarter of rapidly became the UK's favourite online sweetshop. In the 10 years since it opened, the site has sent out over 400,000 orders both to the UK and as far afield as Japan and Australia, South Africa and Argentina.



"We are finding that, in these tough times more than ever, people love to be taken back to their childhood with their favourite sweets. Many are treats that they most likely won't have seen for 20 or 30 years in a lot of cases, since supermarkets only stock the most profitable lines and the majority of corner sweetshops have long since disappeared."



Included in the sweets being launched by http://www.AQuarterOf.co.uk are retro classics like Ginger Ale or Dandelion & Burdock Bottles, Chocolate Bonbons, and a range of eye-wateringly sour boiled sweets in raspberry, lemon and apple flavours.



