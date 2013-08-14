Online Taxman Launches Tax Education Section on Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Online Taxman, a firm specializing in the provision of Expat Tax Services, has introduced a comprehensive tax education section on its official website, OnlineTaxMan.com.



The section encompasses an informative blog and a list of links to various tax resources, namely those pertaining to one’s tax return status (users can access links for information on their federal and state income tax returns). The blog discusses various topics related to filing taxes, ranging from tips and strategies to updates on any relevant changes in tax law.



The complexity of the United States tax system, especially as it pertains to American citizens and companies that based abroad, makes such services crucial and highly sought after. The Online Taxman has long aimed to be one of the leading resources on tax assistance, particularly in the area of Expat Taxes. To that end, the company also offers free tax consultation that can be accessed by telephone or a specialized



As opposed to similar firms that provide generic tax assistance, the Online Taxman specializes strictly in this area, which maximizes the efficiency and affordability of its services. Online Tax Man is explicitly committed to streamlining and personalizing its tax assistance.



The company’s diverse team of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and other tax experts provide 75 years of collective experience, and offer wide range of services, including: US Tax Return Preparation for expatriates, residents and non-residents with US interests; preparation of past years returns, back taxes and arrangement of payment plans/offers in compromise with the IRS; formal response letters and acting liaison to the IRS; representation on audits and being an active agent in the US on the behalf of foreign residents; tax planning services and consultations on secondment package, totalization agreements and other issues arising from a clients decision to move abroad; and much else.



About Online Taxman

Founded in New York City, the company assists clients worldwide, operating in over 100 countries. In addition to strongly positive client testimonials, it’s been featured in such media sources as CNNMoney.com, Woman’s Day, Mashable, and Consumes Digest.