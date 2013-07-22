Online Taxman Offering Free Consultation

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Online Taxman, a firm specializing in the provision of Expat Tax Services, is offering free consultation through its website at OnlineTaxMan.com.



Applying for consultation is easy and convenient, as users need only to visit the homepage and provide their name, email, and country of residence. A certified public accountant and expat tax expert is guaranteed to respond within 24 hours to discuss the client’s particular tax situation and answer any questions. The process is intended to be effortless and user-friendly, in keeping with the company’s official vision of optimizing customer satisfaction.



The complexity of the United States tax system, especially as it pertains to the tax benefits that are eligible for American citizens and companies that based abroad, makes such consultation services crucial and highly sought after.



Online Taxman is one of the leading providers of tax services to American expatriates. As opposed to similar companies that provide generic tax assistance, the firm specializes strictly in this area, which maximizes the efficiency and affordability of its services. Online Taxman is explicitly committed to streamlining and personalizing its tax assistance. A new client is teamed with the same CPA from the initial free consultation to final filing. Every client receives personalized service, consultations throughout the year.



The company’s diverse team of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and other tax experts provide 75 years of collective experience, and offer wide range of services, including: US Tax Return Preparation for expatriates, residents and non-residents with US interests; preparation of past years returns, back tax filing/negotiation and arrangement of payment plans/offers in compromise with the IRS; formal response letters and acting liaison to the IRS; representation on audits and being an active agent in the US on the behalf of foreign residents; tax planning services and consultations on secondment package, totalization agreements and other issues arising from a client’s decision to move abroad; and much more.



About Online Taxman

Founded in New York City, the company assists clients worldwide, operating in over 100 countries. In addition to strongly positive client testimonials, it’s been featured in such media sources as CNNMoney.com, Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Woman’s Day, Mashable, and Consumes Digest.