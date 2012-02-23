Online Technology Magazine GumballTech.com to Focus on Wearable Tech in 2012

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2012 -- GumballTech.com, the leading review and news Website for Apple, Android and other leading technology is refocusing their efforts to cover the nascent world of Smart Clothing and Wearable Technology. “With Google, Apple, Nike, and many others researching, developing and releasing exciting new wearable tech devices, this sector is set to explode in the coming year or two,” said GumballTech Editor-in-Chief Stephen Markas.



Wearable Tech ranging from flexible batteries, capacitive fibers, conductive materials, and more are being announced every day. These new technologies are pushing the envelope on what is possible with Smart Clothing and Wearable Tech. As the forward-thinking predictor of new technology, it is only natural that GumballTech.com would help pave the road with the latest news, articles and reviews of this burgeoning sector. “These are exciting times with daily announcements from the wearable technology sector,” said Markas. “The GumballTech editorial team plans on being right in the thick of it to bring readers the latest and greatest news and reviews.”



The signs for the explosion of Wearable Technology are everywhere. Google has been prototyping futuristic glasses that could conceivably replace handheld phones by moving the information into the eye’s line of sight. Rumors abound on the Internet regarding Apple’s hiring of wearable technology specialists. In fact, GumballTech has an in-depth news piece regarding Apple’s internal testing of a curved glass iPod with integrated Siri voice-activated controls that can be worn on the wrist. “The device would communicate with an iPhone or iPad located somewhere on the user,” explained Markas.



Wearable health Technology runs the gamut from fitness trackers with in-depth vital sign info to devices that will affect disorders like Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy and Parkinson’s disease. The Website also delves into an area known as “Sensory Substitution Devices” that would help the blind “see” by gathering visual data and translating it into sound. “The application of Smart Clothing and Wearable Tech goes far beyond entertainment and convenience value to functions that affect lives in very profound ways,” said Markas. “We plan to track everything and bring our readers the latest insights, news and reviews as this brave new world unfolds.” For more information on the latest Wearable Tech, please visit http://www.gumballtech.com



About GumballTech.com

For over three years, GumballTech has been reporting on the latest news and rumors from Apple and Android. With in-depth tutorials, reviews, and exclusive downloads, they have become an industry leader in the tech news world. The editorial staff is excited about the new direction they will be taking the Website in 2012 and they are eager to cover the up-and-coming field of Smart Clothing and Wearable Technology.