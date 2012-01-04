Online Technology Publication VR-Zone Covering 2012 International CES in Las Vegas

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- The online technology news publication VR-Zone recently announced that they will be reporting the latest breaking news from the floor of CES 2012 in Las Vegas. VR-Zone reports on bleeding edge trends in PC and mobile gadgets, with in-depth reviews and commentaries.



The Consumer Electronics Show is the leading showcase for innovations in consumer electronics from the world’s top manufacturers. CES 2012 will be held January 10-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and promises to be among the largest events in recent memory with hundreds of innovative manufacturers and leaders in technology. VR-Zone will once again be bringing the latest innovations from the show floor to their growing online reader base. “CES 2012 will not only be the debut of tomorrow’s ubiquitous electronic gadgets but will showcase keynote addresses from corporate technology leaders regarding future trends,” said VR-Zone Editor Chris Low.



Just as in years past, this year’s CES show will feature hundreds of innovative technology products that touch all aspects of life for consumers around the globe. CES Vegas will showcase every type of lifestyle technology for communication, entertainment and fitness for the car, work, home and everywhere in between. One of the many major show hot spots will be the Venetian Hotel. “Ninety-four companies will be exhibiting there in the new Eureka Park TechZone, which showcases next generation technology start-ups and entrepreneurs,” said Low. That is sure to hold a number of surprises.”



The growing electric vehicle technology sector will be showcased at the Go Electric Drive TechZone in the LVCC North Hall. Additionally, plenty of CES news will be coming out of the newest TechZones for smart grid technology and MEMS. “MEMS devices are tiny micro-electromechanical systems that provide intelligent sensing and actuation to allow new types of digital interaction,” said Low. “MEMS are driving innovation in phones, game consoles, tablet PCs and other CE devices.”



Many Show goers and VR-Zone readers will be waiting to hear from this year’s CES keynote speakers including Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, CEA’s Gary Shapiro, Qualcomm’s Dr. Paul Jacobs, Intel’s Paul Otellini and Ericson’s Hans Vestberg. “The 2012 International CES show will be sprawling, but we’ll be working every area of the show to report back on the latest and greatest technology from around the world as always,” said Low. For more information, please visit http://ces.vr-zone.com



About VR-Zone

VR-Zone is a leading online technology news publication reporting on bleeding-edge trends in PC and mobile gadgets with in-depth reviews and commentaries. Their inquisitive team of journalists covers key international events like CES, CeBIT, MWC and Computex as well as CommunicAsia, IT SHOW, PC SHOW, COMEX and SITEX. VR-Zone is a Singapore-based technology news publication.