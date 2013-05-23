Online Textbook Exchange Service Created by GSU Students Launches in Beta

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Bookup, an online peer-to-peer textbook exchange platform, has now launched in beta and is actively recruiting more beta users. The beta testing period will continue throughout the summer to prepare for Bookup’s full launch at the beginning of the fall 2013 semester. Bookup is offering special perks to beta testers, including a suspension of transaction fees for the fall semester.



As recent and current college students, Bookup’s three cofounders believe themselves well equipped to recognize and address students’ needs with this service. Bookup has already enjoyed recognition that includes a presentation slot in Startup Riot 2013, Atlanta’s top technology startup event; finalist status in Microsoft Imagine Cup, a national student technology competition; membership in the Atlanta Technology Development Center, Georgia Tech’s startup accelerator; and status as a BizSpark startup, an honor conferred by Microsoft.



Bookup is the entrepreneurial effort of GSU computer science Ph.D. candidate Dinesh Agarwal and GSU computer information systems student Jay Moran, as well as recent Emory alumna Piper Hale. The cofounders view Bookup as an embodiment of Georgia State University’s emphasis on practical, business-oriented applications of its academic programs.



About Bookup

Bookup is an intuitive service that serves as the Digital Age version of a dorm bulletin board. Users can list books they need to buy or want to sell, and are quickly matched with other students who have corresponding needs. Bookup directly connects users with compatible needs, who can then deal directly with each other using a speedy, SMS-text-based system. Students set their own prices and standards for every transaction—they can even choose to bypass payment completely and directly swap books!



To view the newly launched Bookup Beta, please visit bookup.co/. More information on Bookup may be found at bookup.co/blog.



