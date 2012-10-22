Online Traffic School Ticket Relief Kicks off the "Giving Back" Charity Campaign

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Ticket Relief, Online Traffic School and Defensive Driving Course, has announced the start of its “Giving Back” campaign, to benefit local charities in the greater San Diego, CA area.



The preferred choice for satisfying traffic school on the Internet sponsored Nicole Ferreira and Renee Albanez, residents of the San Diego area, as they, along with close to 5,000 runners, participated in the Color Me Rad 5K event held at Petco Park, which raised about $15,000 for the Deaf Community Services of San Diego.



Color Me Rad, which was established earlier this spring, is based on India’s Holi, the Festival of Colors, but with the addition of a 5K run.



“The Color Me Rad 5K experience for my sister and I was amazing,” said Nicole Ferreira. “I never thought running again could be so much fun. Not only that, the money raised went to an amazing charity. Getting back into running was difficult for me, but I'd start the journey all over again in a second to help give back to the community.”



Color Me Rad 5K is meant to encourage being active, having fun, and donating to local charity. The organization involves mastering the "art" of running, as runners, who are armed with a white t-shirt and a smile, come back from the 3.1 mile course looking like a masterpiece, as they get coated with colors throughout the course.



“We love working with amazing charities like Deaf Community Services of San Diego. Running for fun is RAD, but running for a purpose is even more enjoyable. We were very fortunate to partner with Deaf Community Services of San Diego, and we know they are doing great things to support the community. We hope to have also introduced people to this wonderful organization that might not have known about it before the race,” said Color Me Rad spokeswoman, Gretchen Willard.



Log on to Color Me Rad’s official website, located at http://www.ColorMeRad.com, as 5K runs are headed to the following cities this weekend (10/27: Raleigh, NC; and 10/28: Billings, MT/Blacksburg, VA).



About Ticket Relief

Ticket Relief was established in 2004 in heart of San Diego, CA and has grown to become one of the nation's leading online DMV traffic school and defensive driving course. Ticket Relief’s goal is to provide users with the best up-to-date information and education, because the belief is that educated drivers lead to safer roads for everyone. For more details on Ticket Relief and how to dismiss your traffic ticket online, log on to http://www.TicketRelief.com.



