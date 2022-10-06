New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Travel Agency Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Travel Agency market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Expedia Group, Inc. (United States), Booking Holdings (Netherlands), TravelPerk S.L.U (Spain), Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Tripadvisor, Inc. (United States), Google Hotels (United States), Travelgenio (Spain), eDreams (United States), Weekend.com (Germany), Qunar (China).



Scope of the Report of Online Travel Agency

An online travel agency is an online platform for travelers that manages and sells accommodations, tours, trips, and transportation packages. It is used for hotels, vacations, travel, etc applications. It is considered as a third party that sells and manages the travel packages on behalf of other companies and hotels. usually, the online travel agencies provide various benefits with value-added convenience and aim mostly at individual customers rather than the corporations who use corporate travel agencies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (B2B, B2C), Application (Hotel, Vacation, Travel, Others), Function (Making Reservations, Translation Services, Direction Guidance, Audio Guidance, Other), Model (Merchant Model, Agency Model), Deployment (Web based, Application based)



Market Drivers:

Growing Digitalization and Need for Instant Travel Arrangements

Demand for Easy Travel Booking and Exploring Online Platform



Market Trends:

Increasing Utilization of Application-based Online Travel Agency for the Flights and Hotels Booking



Opportunities:

Investment in the Advertisement of Online Travel Agency

Rapid Increase in Demand for Vacation and Traveling Since the Removal of Pandemic Lockdowns Restriction will Boost the Online Travel Agency



"The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been investigating the selling habits of some of the major online travel agencies for potential infringement of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations, 2008. This piece of regulation specifically addresses unfair commercial practices, misleading actions, misleading omissions, and aggressive commercial practices."



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



