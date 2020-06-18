Online Travel Agency Market Size, Rising Impact of COVID-19, Recent Development, Share and Scope 2020 to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way healthcare providers offer their services, forcing them to adapt to unprecedented challenges.



The Global Online Travel Agency Market is studied for different segments for getting a detailed picture of the market dynamics during the review period. This segmentation has been carried out on the basis of region, type, components, end-user industries, and applications. Segmentation, on the basis of region, includes Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.



The Global Online Travel Agency Market report covers the varied segmentations which include sort of product, applications, regions, and therefore the top players. The market scenario included in the Global Online Travel Agency Market report provides key information of the competition in the competitive analysis.



The global Online Travel Agency Market report by wide-ranging study of the Online Travel Agency industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Online Travel Agency industry report. The Online Travel Agency market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Online Travel Agency industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Online Travel Agency market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Thomas Cook Group plc, Hotel Urbano Travel and Tourism SA, TripAdvisor LLC, Hostelworld Group, Expedia, Inc., Ctrip.Com International, Ltd., Priceline Group Inc., CheapOair.Com., Trivago GmbH, and MakeMyTrip Limited.



The global online travel agency market is expected to exceed a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. This market for online travel agency might witness slight decline due to ongoing spurt in COVID cases which has led to lockdowns in some of the key developing and developed economies. Complete flight and travel shutdowns has currently halted the market growth and expected to show declining rate at least by 2022. Through online mode, the booking of flights and hotels is quick and easy which also maintains consumer trust in online payments, by comparing different available options for travel. Market players nowadays offer travel services extensively through mobile websites and apps, as this is one of the most popular means of reserving travel, especially among young professionals.



In 2019, OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) was the most commonly used booked modes with almost 39 percent of travelers booking via an OTA (Online Travel Agent). All aspects of the booking can now be handled by travelers themselves in general. The fact that the traveler of the 21st century is more independent and powerful than ever, highlights pre-booking, accommodation arrangement, hotels, transportation, in-destination and after- holiday reviews. Technology has changed the way people plan and travel globally. With evolving technology and increasing use of mobiles, various efficient approaches are being developed to make traveling easy and comfortable, thus surging the growth of tourism and travel sector. Mobile travel apps are gaining demand and widely preferred by travelers for making travel planning and arrangements. Easy accessibility and hassle-free guiding through online travel websites are some of the other major factors for the global market growth. Since the past few years, travel agencies have also gained prominence since certain consumers prefer preplanning and assured travel packages to avoid management hassles by themselves. Also, ticket bookings by travel agencies are widely preferred by large families for overseas trips and domestic outings. Some of the leading online travel agencies such as Expedia offer budget friendly tour packages and advices which has made it one of the fastest growing travel brands globally.



Key players are incorporating other offers such as customized coupons, concierge services, and other in-destination services in their apps to benefit customers and also promote their brand. Increasing proliferation of mobile devices and easy to use mobile travel apps will foster the growth online travel agency in near future.



The global online travel agency market is bifurcated on the basis of mode of booking, service type, and geography. The mode of booking segment is further segmented into online travel agency and direct booking. Based on service type the market includes transportation, travel accommodation and vacation packages. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Online Travel Agency market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key information covered in the Online Travel Agency market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Online Travel Agency market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Online Travel Agency market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.



Each company covered in the Online Travel Agency market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Online Travel Agency industry verticals is covered in the report. The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Online Travel Agency market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors.



An ongoing report refreshed on AR Cognizance incorporates an exhaustive diagram of the Online Travel Agency industry, with an educational clarification. The diagram is encircled to educate the per-user about the item/administration, its applications in a few end-client businesses, and the creation and the board of the equivalent. The worldwide Online Travel Agency market has been broke down in detail to touch base at a precise and clever end with respect to the on-going patterns noted in the business, the focused scene and the territorial market for the item/administration over the estimate time of 2019 to 2025.



The recent report found on ARC, on the global Online Travel Agency market has provided insights on several factors that are posing as drivers for the Online Travel Agency market over the assessment period. The report also includes different volume trends, value aspects of the product/service, and the pricing history of the same. Some primary factors driving substantial growth in the Global Online Travel Agency Market include mounting global population, technological developments, different relevant government regulations introduced and their impact, and the demand and supply mechanism functioning in the Online Travel Agency Market.



Note:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the figures in the report study represented in the study might differ along with production capacities and other mentioned aspects. Also, note that there is a possibility of a "cooldown period" after the pandemic that the data might differ as the world economy aims to catch on.



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



