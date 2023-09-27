NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Online Travel Agency (OTA) market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Hotels.com (United States), Agoda (Singapore), Despegar (Argentina), Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Trip.com (China), MakeMyTrip (India), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), Rakuten (Japan), TripAdvisor (United States), Trivago N.V. (Germany), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Airbnb Inc. (United States).



An online travel agency (OTA) is a web-based marketplace that allows consumers to research and book travel products and services such as hotels, flights, cars, tours, cruises, activities, and more directly with travel suppliers. Every day, millions of travellers around the world use OTAs to plan their leisure and business travel. OTAs provide access to your potential guests in locations and volumes that would be difficult for you to reach through your own marketing efforts. Furthermore, OTAs provide market insights and tools for targeting travellers, securing and processing bookings, communicating with guests, and managing reviews. The increase in disposable income of people in emerging markets, as well as the ease of comparing a variety of travel options online, are expected to fuel market growth.



Opportunities:

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economies



Influencing Market Trend:

Emergence of AI Chabot's



Market Drivers:

Rise in Internet Penetration and Innovative Mobile Apps

Increase in International and Domestic Tourism



Challenges:

High Competition among Established Players and Fluctuations in Demand Share Due to Enforcement of Stringent Lockdown Measures



Analysis by Type (Merchant Model, Agency Model), Services (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages), Destination (Domestic Travel, International Travel), Platform (Mobile, Desktop)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Hotels.com (United States), Agoda (Singapore), Despegar (Argentina), Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Trip.com (China), MakeMyTrip (India), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), Rakuten (Japan), TripAdvisor (United States), Trivago N.V. (Germany), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Airbnb Inc. (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

The regional analysis of Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



In May 2021 American Express Global Business Travel had announced the acquisition of Egencia. GBT will further continue to invest in the Egencia brand and technology as part of the world's leading business travel platform. GBT and Egencia will offer comprehensive technology and customer solutions across all segments of business travel. Combining Egencia with GBT's Supply MarketPlace, one of the most comprehensive sources of content and experiences for business travellers, would provide customers with more options and suppliers with greater access to business travellers. Meanwhile, with both the Egencia platform and GBT's Neo Technology Group, the company would be well-positioned to develop the best solutions for the future of business travel.



