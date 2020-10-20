Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The report titled "Online Travel Agent Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global online travel agent market is expected to decline from $744.73 billion in 2019 to $595.78 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, restriction on cross-border travel and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $820.18 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.24%.



Top Companies in the Global Online Travel Agent Market: Booking.com; Expedia, Inc.; Ctrip; Triadvisor; Trivago and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Transportation; Accommodation

2) By Platform: Mobile/Tablets Based; Desktop Based



North America was the largest region in online travel agent market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



In June 2018, Cleartrip, an online travel company based in India announced the acquisition of the Flyin, an online travel company based in Saudi Arabia for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help both the companies to obtain large consumer-based and wider outreach along with expanding the presence across the Middle East and North Africa region. Both companies together are expected to contribute 60% of the market share in the future throughout the Middle East. Flyin.com provides internet-based travel services such as booking information, online ticket booking, hotel facilities, and various payment options.



