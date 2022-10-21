Online Travel Industry to Witness Major Players Including Airbnb, easyJet, Hilton, G Adventures, Intrepid Travel, and Trivago NV – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Online Travel, 2022 Update – Thematic Research study projects the online travel market to garner considerable growth during the forecast period. The online travel market growth will be driven by the increasing preference of travelers to go online and become more mobile-savvy than before. The announcement and roll-out of vaccines are expected to gradually increase consumer confidence and contribute to the easing of travel restrictions.



Online Travel Trends



The main trends shaping the online travel theme over the next 12 to 24 months covered in this report are:



Industry trends

- Artificial intelligence and machine learning

- Big Data

- Travel apps

- Conversational platforms

- Augmented and Virtual Reality

- Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

- Cybersecurity

- Digital COVID-19 Certificates

- Sharing economy

- Subscription economy

- Climate conscious options



Consumer trends

- Personalization

- COVID-19 accelerating move towards online booking

- Experience economy

- Shorter booking windows & longer stays

- Social media

- Influencers and user-generated content

- Livestream shopping

- Promotion of virus prevention and uncertainty alleviation

- Domestic rediscovery



Top Online Travel Companies



- Airbnb: Airbnb was once identified as a disruptor in the travel and tourism landscape but is now a major leader in the themes of online travel and personalization. Early adoption of innovative technologies such as the cloud, AI, and Big Data have aided its successes in personalizing content, driving satisfaction from both its customers and hosts on its online platform.

- Booking Holdings: The company has long been working towards creating the 'connected trip', a channel that focuses on curating travelers' experiences through one central platform offering personalized and individual recommendations.

- Despegar.com Corp: Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. Operating across 20 countries, Despegar provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings, and other travel products to over 17 million customers.

- easyJet: easyJet is a low-cost airline based in the UK. The company offers short-haul passenger airline services throughout Europe. The company provides holiday packages and hotel booking services in major European cities and beach destinations.

- eDreams ODIGEO: eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest OTAs and a leader in travel subscriptions. The company has a diversified brand portfolio that enhances its brand value and top-line performance.

- Expedia Group

- Hilton

- Hyatt

- Lastminute.com

- MakeMyTrip

- Marriott International

- TripAdvisor

- Trip.com Group

- Cleartrip

- GAdventures

- Hays Travel

- IntrepidTravel

- Trivago NV

- Vietravel



Online Travel Value Chain Highlights



Online travel is highly fragmented with various providers and a wealth of opportunities.

- Third-party Suppliers

- Direct Suppliers

- Ancillary Suppliers

