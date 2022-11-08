Online Travel Payment Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Online Travel Payment Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Travel Payment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Airbnb Inc. (United States), Alibaba Group Holdings (China), Booking Holdings Inc. (United States), Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd. (India), easyJet PLC (United Kingdom), Mastercard Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), Tencent Holdings (China), Visa Inc. (United States), Airplus (Germany).



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Travel service type (Travel accommodation, Vacation packages), Mode of Payments (Debit/Credit cards, E wallets, Internet banking, Digital payment apps, Others), Booking platforms (Desktop, Mobile)



Scope of the Report of Online Travel Payment

Online payment methods for travel include credit cards, debit cards and other digital payment options. However, the digital payment options such as wallets and local payment schemes are becoming popular among the people. Various travel service provider offers digital payment options along with credit and debit cards. These payment options are quick and hassle free which helps the individual to in bookings. These benefits are increasing the usage of online travel payments.



Opportunities:

Increasing Popularity of Digital Payment in Developing Economies

Increasing Disposable Income is Boosting the Market

Penetration of Internet Facilities



Market Trends:

Introduction of New and Advanced Version of Mobile Apps which Offers Deals and Hassle Free Bookings

Increasing Preference of Online Travel Booking Through Mobile



Market Drivers:

Benefits Such as Hassle Free and Quick Travel Bookings are Fueling the Market

Increasing Number of Payment Methods in Digital Travel



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On 3rd October 2019, Master Card has acquired Vyze which is a point of sale financing company. This offers retailers the access to network of creditors by which the customer can avail various financing options.



On 25th February 2020, TripActions has launched TripActions Liquid which provides virtual and physical payment cards. These are liked to trip action travel system for streamlining compliance, reconciliation and reporting.



