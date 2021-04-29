Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Online Travel Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Travel Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Travel Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Expedia, Inc. (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), TripAdvisor LLC (United States), Ctrip.Com International, Ltd. (China), Hostelworld Group (Ireland), Hotel Urbano Travel (Brasil), South Australian Tourism Commission (Australia), CheapOair.Com (United States), Trivago GmbH (Germany), Thomas Cook Group Plc. (United Kingdom), MakeMyTrip Limited (India).



Definition:

Online Travel Services offer web portal which enables the consumers from booking tickets, Automated Trip Advising, Trip fares to GPS location tracking. The online travel services generate their revenue through by providing services to other businesses as well as by advertising. Online Travel Services offer consumersâ€™ hotels, airlines, breakfasts, accommodations, cruise lines, and other travel-related service providers. Many players provide complex offerings such as search engine technologies to look for bookings within a certain timeframe, service class, geographic location, or price range and many others.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Online Travel Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Awareness about Online Travel Pre-Bookings

- Up Surging Internet Accessibility across the Globe



Market Trend

- Adoption of Secured Payment Portals

- Introduction to GPS Enabled Travelling Assistance



Opportunities

- Proliferation of Social Media Uses

- Continues Advancements in Online Travelling Services Platforms



Challenges

- Sensitive to Consumer Reviews on Online Platforms

- Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences and Travelling Tariffs



The Global Online Travel Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Platform (Mobile, Desktop, Tablets), Booking Mode (Online Travel Agencies, Direct Travel Suppliers), Service (Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Vacation Packages)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Travel Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Travel Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Travel Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Travel Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Travel Services Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Travel Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Online Travel Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



