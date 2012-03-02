"Online Travel: Shift of Power to Consumers" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Online Travel: Shift Of Power To Consumers" from Euromonitor International, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2012 -- The online travel revolution which has taken place in the last 10 years has led to substantial changes in the travel industry's competitive environment. These are so significant to force companies re-think their business models. In particular, consumers now play a much more central and active role, while technology players have become essential partners for travel companies. Customer knowledge and social interaction are key requirements to compete successfully in this new environment.
Euromonitor International's Online Travel: Shift of Power to Consumers global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel And Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons To Get This Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel And Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
