Online Trophy Supplier Gearing Up for the Holidays with Personalized Gifts

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Richmond-based K2 Trophies and Awards is now selling a variety of personalized gifts for the holiday season. Customers can choose from a variety of gifts and have them personally engraved with their special message. Gifts include: an assortment of Christmas ornaments, picture frames, glassware, coffee mugs, and clocks. The company also offers an assortment of gifts such as a rosewood flask set, bamboo flash drive, and bamboo BBQ set that can all be personalized. They also offer a group of gifts entitled ‘Gifts for Mom & Dad’ that includes gifts such as a Spanish cedar humidor and a five piece wine gift set.



“The holidays are a wonderful time to show someone how much they mean to you by giving them a gift,” says Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies & Awards. “We want to make those gifts even more special with a personalized message especially for them.” K2 Trophies and Awards can personalize one of their eight different designs with an engraving of your choice. You can find all of the available designs on their website at https://www.k2awards.com/Gifts. As always, the company is taking measures to keep costs down for customers searching for customized gifts. “A lot of our gifts are available, personalization included, for about the same price as other customized gift shops would charge for the gift before customization,” he claims. “People should have no problems finding something perfect for a friend or a family member that doesn’t break the bank.”



In addition to personalized gifts, K2 Trophies and Awards also offers engraving on all their trophies and awards. “The holidays are a time for gift giving, but we want our customers to know that they also can remember someone’s accomplishments with a beautiful plaque or trophy in their honor.” Moss says. “They are also great for holiday parties for your sports team, church, or school holiday banquet.” These products along with holiday gifts are all listed on their website and are priced according to quantity ordered per item.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

K2 Trophies and awards is located in Richmond, Va., and has been providing trophies, award medals and more since 2002. With a range of trophies in stock, and talented trophy builders on hand, K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and fastest shipping.