Online Tutoring Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Vedantu, Chegg, Knewton

Key Players in This Report Include,

Ambow Education Holding (China), China Distance Education (China), New Oriental Education and Technology (China), TAL (Australia), Vedantu (India), iTutorGroup (Taiwan), EF Education First (Switzerland), Chegg (United States), Knewton (United States) and Tokyo Academics (Japan)



Brief Summary of Online Tutoring:

The flexibility and autonomous learning that online tutoring offers is a major driver of the online tutoring market. Online tutoring is a type of virtual classroom that is conveniently accessible. It is a platform for the exchange of knowledge with which the service provider can generate income in return. Online tutoring offers multiple development opportunities for candidates who are ready to study or enroll in a subject. Online tuition helps the student and the tutor to determine the student's prior knowledge, the level of difficulty for the student and the individual learning progress. Online tutoring reaches the students who are off campus for support and opportunity while they are off campus. It explores the knowledge base from one corner of the world to another and gains knowledge at will. Technical problems are a major challenge for the online tutoring market. Both the student and the tutor must have a secure internet connection with the required internet speed. The lack of access to the equipment required for online tutoring also hinders progress.



Market Drivers

- The Availability of Apps and Wearables for Online Tutoring

- Growing Demand for Online Tutoring Due To the Rising Covid-19 Pandemic

- The Growing Importance of Stem Education

- Strong Global Demand for Test Preparation



Market Trend

- Increasing Focus on Language Learning

- Growing Popularity of Online Micro-Learning

- The Personalization of Educational Courses and Enhanced Access to the Tutors

- Standardization of Tests



Restraints

- The Threat from Open-Source and Private Tutoring

- Data Security and Privacy Issues in Online Tutoring



The Global Online Tutoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Structured Tutoring, On-Demand Tutoring), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Couse Duration (Short-Term Courses, Long-Term Courses), Device Used (Desktop, Laptops, Mobiles), Purpose (Remediation, Maintenance, Support, Test Prep, Enrichment)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Online Tutoring Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Online Tutoring Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Online Tutoring Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



