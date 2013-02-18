Online Universities Like Nsula Offer Outstanding Course Options

Natchitoches, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Online universities like Northwestern State University of Louisiana (NSULA) have increased their options for students in many walks of life, and the CALL program at NSULA is a great example.



Advising and Internet registration begins Feb. 13 for the upcoming session of the Center for Adult Learning in Louisiana (the “CALL” program). CALL is especially appropriate for mature adults with a clear focus and desire to pursue a distinct course of study based upon educational and work experiences. Northwestern offers five CALL degree programs that may be completed entirely online under the “fast track” method or in a regular semester format. These include Bachelor of General Studies; Bachelor of Science in Addiction Studies; Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Bachelor of Science in General Business.



CALL fast track courses are offered in 4- and 8-week sessions that allow the student to focus on one or two courses at a time. The online format provides flexibility and convenience. Advising and registration for the upcoming session continues until March 8.



NSULA is among the top universities in Louisiana. For more than 125 years Northwestern State University has met the educational needs of students through quality academic programming. Recognizing the power of technology to bring educational opportunity to all students, Northwestern now delivers a total of 33 accredited online degree programs. Among business schools in Louisiana, NSULA is ranked at the top, as it is for nursing programs in Louisiana.



Degree credit may be earned through regular and accelerated online courses taken with Northwestern; transfer credit; challenge tests; CLEP tests; military credit; Prior Learning Assessment (life, work, or volunteer experience determined to be college level learning); credit from other training or educational pursuits; and other related activities.



About Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Northwestern State University is accredited by the commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award associate, baccalaureate, master's, and specialist's degrees. It is a member in good standing of the Association of American Colleges and also of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.



With fully accredited on-line degree programs from the associate through the masters' levels, and a full array of support services, no student in need of an education should feel place- or time-bound. Internet-only students do not pay any out-of-state fees. For more information, please visit www.nsula.edu.