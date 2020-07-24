Online VA Team Assists in Providing Dedicated Virtual Assistants to Perform Several Specific Tasks

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- Online VA Team offers skilled virtual assistants that are capable of performing a variety of tasks for people and companies. Their virtual assistant services are available ranging from administrative assistants, bookkeepers, customer service representatives, lead generators, live chat agent, marketing assistants, research assistants, sales assistants, sales associates, virtual accountants, virtual bloggers, virtual executive assistants, virtual personal assistants, virtual real estate assistants, virtual receptionist, SEO assistants, telemarketers, executive assistants, book keeping and admin representatives, virtual reality estate assistants, social Media Assistants, personal assistant, writing and data, online researchers, and more. Also, the daily performance and progress of the virtual assistant can be tracked from their American on-Site managing staff and online task management programs.



Answering a query, Online VA Team's spokesperson commented, "We provide manpower to your growing business. Whether you have the need for one or two Virtual Assistants to a full-scale sales or support team; we are here for you in your preferred time zone. Let us bring talented and college-educated individuals into your business at a fraction of the cost of hiring someone locally".



It's recommended for people and businesses to hire the services of a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help them to manage their administrative and business affairs, thus, creating more time for them to attend to other important tasks. People and companies that want to hire a virtual assistant in Michigan, USA, can employ Online VA Team to help them manage their affairs. Online VA Team also serves as a social media virtual assistant for public figures and celebrities. They can assist them in social media profile setup, creating Facebook fan pages/groups, Twitter monitoring, Facebook management, comment management, SPAM removal, social media promotion & advertising, schedule Tweets & posts, track mentions and hashtags, create images on Pinterest, create & upload videos on YouTube, answer inquiries and messages, and many more.



The spokesperson further added, "All of our employees are college-educated and excel in their career. We often pick managers from fortune 500 companies, team leaders, and other individuals who are some of the best in their industry to work with us. You can be assured that our Virtual Assistant staff are experienced workers typically with 5+ years in the field before coming to us".



Moreover, Online VA Team helps people, businesses and companies to conduct online research on any discipline or topic. Their online researchers can help people and companies conduct online research, find reviews on their products and services, data mine and lead generation keywords, SEO research, competition research, etc. The findings from the research are being compiled and relevant and useful information is provided for people or companies.



About Online VA Team

