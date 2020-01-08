Online VA Team Is Offering Virtual Assistant Services Online

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Online VA Team is an innovative and digitized firm that focuses on providing the best virtual assistant and staffing solutions to clients in the US. Particularly serving small businesses, the company aims at reducing one's overhead, giving them the needed freedom to indulge in other important day-to-day business activities. Among the activities the company handles include taking phone calls, setting appointments, tracking schedules, responding to emails, as well as other administrative tasks. Online VA Team's services cut across all industries, as they feature a team of individuals familiar with various industry segments. They offer transparency, honesty, and professionalism at all times, making them worth the try.



Speaking about the benefits of acquiring their online staffing solutions, the company's spokesperson commented, "Getting the right staff is one of the issues that small businesses face as they grow. It is important that one gets this element right as it can be the difference between one achieving success in their business and vice versa. At Online VA Team, we understand the importance of having the right staff as a small business, and hence, seek to solve this puzzle for our clients. Having been the online staffing scene for a while, we know what our clients need in this segment. We have a rigorous pre-screening process that ensures we get qualified individuals who will see to it that you get excellent administrative support. Regardless of your industry segment, you can be sure that we have the right staff to handle your requirements."



Businesses looking to hire a virtual assistant online can now do so, thanks to Online VA Team. The company's virtual assistants are well-trained and are capable of handling a whole variety of activities as per the client's requirements. The company will work with the clients to understand their virtual assistant needs, with the aim being to provide customized solutions at all times. The pricing for hiring a virtual assistant starts at $6.25/hour and the virtual assistants are trained to work in all time zones. With these virtual assistants, one is set to feel as if they have an assistant in the next room, just like in an office setting.



Talking further about the virtual assistant services that they offer, the company's spokesperson added, "When it comes to virtual solutions, we try to cover as much ground as we can. This is why we feature a variety of virtual assistants in our portfolio, including customer service reps, virtual estate assistants, marketing assistants, executive assistants, writing entry, virtual bloggers, live chat agents, virtual accountants, and much more. These virtual assistants are trained to work in line with a business' goals and missions, and can be relied upon to offer excellent performance."



One can also hire a virtual receptionist when they make Online VA Team their partner. The company's virtual receptionists can act as an office assistant who handles similar tasks as that of an office secretary. Among the activities that they take on include managing contact lists/customer spreadsheets, maintaining calendars/setting up meetings, making travel arrangements, sending out requested information to clients, and much more. More details on the company's virtual receptionists can be found on their site.



