Online VA Team Is Providing Virtual Receptionist Services

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Online VA Team is a USA company that provides manpower for clients' businesses. They offer personalized virtual assistants and remote staffing solutions to their clients. The company has a team of well-experienced employees who strive to provide quality backed services to their clients. They serve both small, medium, and large companies. The firm uses the most advanced technology to offer professional and efficient services. They are committed to providing unrivaled virtual solutions.



Speaking about the benefits of hiring a virtual assistant, the company spokesperson said, "Virtual assistants are independent individuals who support client's business by taking care of their administrative operations. They are in great demand by various business owners. Virtual assistants help reduce the workload in various departments of a business. Here are some benefits of hiring a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants reduce the overhead costing of business since they do not use one's electricity or ask for medical allowance. They operate from a remote location. Hiring a virtual assistant also helps individuals save time, improve their online visibility, and many more."



Looking for virtual assistant companies? Online VA Team offers an extensive range of virtual assistant services to their clients. They aim to relieve clients of the burden of managing time-consuming tasks and give them more time to focus on other aspects of the business. The firm hires top talent from many Fortune 500 companies thus, clients are assured of getting excellent services from the virtual assistants they hire. The company's virtual assistants can take on jobs such as sales virtual assistants, support virtual assistants, finance virtual assistants, and marketing virtual assistants. With the company, clients can hire full time or part-time virtual assistants at affordable rates.



Speaking about the firm's privacy policy, the company spokesperson said, "The privacy policy dictates how we use clients' personal information when they use our services. Some of the personal data we collect include the client's name, email address, phone number, usage data, and many more. Our Company uses personal data to contact clients, improve our services, manage the client's accounts, and many more. We retain and use the client's personal data to the extent necessary to comply with our firm's legal obligation. Our company strives to use commercially accepted means to protect one's personal data. To learn more about our privacy policy, clients can visit our company's website."



Online VA Team offers virtual receptionist services. Through the company, clients are assured of hiring virtual assistants who are highly motivated and well-trained. The firm's virtual receptionists perform similar functions as office secretaries. They make travel arrangements, handle clients' inquiries by phone or email, send out requested information to customers, and many more. To hire virtual receptionists, clients can visit the company's website.



About Online VA Team

Online VA Team offers a vast range of virtual assistant solutions to its clients. They offer affordable pricing to their clients.