Online VA Team Offers Full Time and Part-Time Virtual Assistant Solutions

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Online VA Team offers full-time and part-time virtual assistant services. They help clients skyrocket their business by lowering down one's overhead costs. The company manages clients' assistants and support staff to offer clients more time to focus on their business. They have a team of experienced professionals who are college-educated and highly motivated. The professionals can do things such as support inbound calls, help gather leads by calling potential customers.



Speaking on the benefits of hiring virtual assistants that can help clients get their business up and running, the company spokesperson said, "Getting a business up and running can be an immense process. Positioning a business in a creative way that appeals to the target audience can have a huge impact on the growth and success of a business. Clients can consider hiring virtual assistants to provide support for their business' creative needs. Here are some benefits of hiring virtual assistants. The assistants can build beautiful, custom-tailored websites and link one's business to social medial platforms. They can help clients strategize, execute and realize their business' social marketing goals. The assistants also help clients develop their brand design and logo."



Online VA Team offers clients the opportunity to hire a virtual assistant online. Their staff undergoes a lengthy screening process before they are presented to clients. The company frequently picks team leaders and managers from fortune 500 companies, and other individuals who are some of the best in their industry to work with them. They are committed to providing cost-effective services to their clients. Their pricing starts at just $6.25/hr. The company also offers flexible solutions to its clients.



Speaking about the tasks performed by executive virtual assistants, the company spokesperson said, "Many businesses are turning to virtual assistants to outsource tasks and seek business development and support. The virtual assistants increase workplace efficiency, free up one's valuable time and supports one's executive team. Here are some tasks performed by executive virtual assistants. The assistants update and organize one's contacts, provide customer service to customers, provide technical support to one's customers, and many more."



Virtual receptionists act as office assistants who handle the same tasks as office secretaries but do these remotely. They can transfer calls when needed and take down messages as per customer's requests. Thus, business owners are assured of making their customers feel valued when they hire virtual receptionists. Some of the tasks for the receptionists include maintaining a calendar, setting up meetings, making travel arrangements, taking transcription and handling correspondence, and many more. Those looking for top virtual receptionists services can contact Online VA Team.



Online VA Team is one of the best virtual assistant companies in the USA. They have a team of dedicated virtual assistants who offer excellent services to their clients. With the company, clients can hire support virtual assistants, finance virtual assistants, marketing virtual assistants, and sales virtual assistants.



Company Name: Online VA Team

2370 E Stadium Blvd., Suite 480,

Ann Arbor, Michigan – 48104

Telephone: (800) 989-0360

Website: https://www.onlinevateam.com/