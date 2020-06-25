Online VA Team Offers Virtual Assistant Solutions

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Online VA Team offers clients the opportunity to hire virtual assistants. They have a highly experienced team of employees and staff. The company strives to provide extra time to its clients to focus on their businesses. They achieve this through their virtual assistants who carry out some of the time-consuming tasks in a business. The firm comprises of both full time and part-time virtual assistants who can work in one's preferred time zone.



Speaking about the process of hiring virtual assistants in their company, the company spokesperson said, "Clients should start by signing up on our company's website. This is done by clicking on the 'Get Started!' from the website. Once the initial sign up process is complete, we will contact the client to discuss his/her needs in detail to provide him/her with a virtual assistant that best suits his/her needs. After the virtual assistant is assigned, clients can contact the VA to give them a general idea of the person that will be working for them. The virtual assistants will carry out all tasks assigned to them. Clients can track the progress of their VA through our company's online task management programs."



Clients can hire virtual receptionist from the Online VA Team. A virtual receptionist acts as an office assistant who handles the same type of tasks as an office secretary but does these remotely. They can transfer calls and take down information for their clients. Some of the functions carried out by a virtual receptionist include making travel arrangements, handling clients' inquiries by phone, sending out requested information to customers, and many more.



Offering reasons why one should hire virtual assistants from their company, the company spokesperson said, "Here are some of the reasons why one should hire virtual assistants from us. We pre-screen and interview our staff ahead of time. Before our staff is presented as virtual assistants, they undergo a large screening process. This assures clients that they are getting quality employees that have gone through a multiple-step hiring process. Furthermore, we offer cost-effective services to our clients. Our virtual assistants are trained to work at all time zones; thus are highly flexible to one's time zone."



Clients can get the best virtual executive assistant through Online VA Team. Executive assistants provide top-level assistance to high-level executives at a company. They are trusted with more high-end duties like maintaining complex filing systems and databases, document review, and many more. Some of the tasks that executive assistants carry out include organizing one's calendar and managing meetings, Updating and organizing one's contacts, providing customer service and technical support to one's clients, and many more. Clients can hire the company's virtual executive assistants at affordable rates.



Online VA Team is one of the leading companies offering virtual assistant solutions. They help clients manage their assistant and support staff. The company's virtual assistants can carry out tasks such as scheduling meetings, writing press releases, helping gather leads by calling potential customers, support inbound calls, and many more.