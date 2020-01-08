Online VA Team Providing Virtual Assistant Solutions

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Online VA Team is a Michigan-based company that's focused on providing virtual assistants and remote staffing solutions for clients in a whole range of industries. The firm's primary objective is centered on helping small businesses around the globe reduce their overheads, which in turn, provides clients with the freedom they need to work on other activities that will see them grow their business. Featuring a team of experienced virtual assistants and general staff members, Online VA Team handles a variety of activities for their clients including taking phone calls, setting appointments, responding to emails, tracking schedules and much more. They offer transparency in everything they do and can be relied on to render professional services at all times.



Giving insights about their social media assistants, the company's spokesperson commented, "When it comes to social media, we provide you with our expert social media assistants who will see to it that your brand's social presence is well presented and above that of your industry peers. Our social media assistants undertake a whole range of activities including Twitter monitoring, Facebook management, comment management, social media profiles set up, SPAM removal, creating Facebook fan pages, and answering inquiries & messages among others. All these services are conducted as per the client's requirements, and we're always on the lookout for any concerns that you may have – as we seek to give you nothing short of excellence."



Online VA Team has over its time in the industry proved to be one of the top virtual assistant companies that's making a difference for clients in need of virtual assistant services. The company's virtual assistant solutions cut through a variety of industries where they cover different areas such as sales virtual assistants, support virtual assistants, finance virtual assistants, marketing virtual assistants, etc. These virtual assistant solutions are aimed at streamlining one's business processes, with the ultimate goal being the reduction of overhead costs while maximizing on the growth and success of the business. More details on these services can be found on Online VA Team's website.



Talking further about the virtual assistants one has access to when they choose Online VA Team, the company's spokesperson said, "Given the diversity of client needs in the modern world, we go the extra mile to make sure that we cover any virtual assistant needs that comes our way. To this effect, we feature a whole range of other virtual assistants including virtual accountants, virtual real estate assistants, live chat agents, marketing assistants, virtual receptionists, telemarketers, virtual personal assistants, research assistants, bookkeepers and much more. All our virtual assistants are hand-picked to satisfy varying client demands, and they can always be trusted to deliver excellence."



With the provision of professional virtual assistant services in Michigan and around the world, Online VA Team continues to win the hearts of many. Through their innovative virtual assistant services, they're capable of delivering accurate, timely, and affordable solutions that are a plus for any business. No project is beyond their grasp, and they guarantee virtual assistant solutions that will elevate one's business to greater heights.



About Online VA Team

Online VA Team is made up of a group of virtual assistant professionals that aim at redefining the way businesses operate as it pertains to their day-to-day activities. The company is good at what it does and is a sure bet for success.



Contact Details



Online VA Team

2370 E Stadium Blvd., Suite 480,

Ann Arbor, Michigan – 48104

Phone: (800) 989-0360

Website: https://www.onlinevateam.com/