Online Video Maker, Webmoviemaker.com, from Mersica Inc., Creates Videos Based on High Quality Templates

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Danish start-up Mersica Inc. announces the launch of WebMovieMaker.com, new, online video software for creating videos based om professional templates.



"With WebMovieMaker.com, we are introducing a web application for making video presentations for businesses, individuals and families. Now anyone can easily, within a web browser, make a video online that is based on a professional template," stated Mario Gomes, CEO of Mersica Inc.



WebMovieMaker.com simplifies what has been a complicated and expensive process to create an advanced video presentation. Now anyone has the ability to make videos based on professional templates without the assistance of video professionals or expensive video editing software. All one needs is a Web browser and some photos and/or video clips that can be uploaded to the service.



WebMovieMaker.com makes the whole creation process simple by boiling it down to just three easy steps:



- Choose a video style,

- Customize the presentation with photos, video footage, text and music

- Within 30 minutes or so, video is ready .



Prices range from $9 to $39 per video presentation. The video is hosted by the WebMovieMaker.com service but can also be downloaded. The service terms allow users to resell the videos, so users can make money by using the service to make videos for others.



Behind this unprecedented online service is Mersica Inc.'s patent-pending technology for customizing video templates, and a proprietary cloud system that controls third-party professional video editing tools.



Mersica Inc. is a pioneer in the development of innovative web applications for creative people. They are also the developers of the online graphic design software at Fatpaint.com, which was launched in 2010 and is used by more than 300.000 users from over 200 countries.



Name: Mario Gomes Cavalcanti

Company: Mersica Inc.

Email: info@webmoviemaker.com

Location: Copenhagen

Website: http://www.WebMovieMaker.com